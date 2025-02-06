Popular Massachusetts Pizza Joint Announces Plans to Close

It's unfortunate anytime a business in the local community closes its doors for good. Recently, a popular pizza joint is closing its Massachusetts location after being in business for 25 years.

This pizza spot had become a staple in its Great Barrington, MA location spanning multiple decades. However, earlier this week, the pizza joint known as Baba Louie's, which is known for its "Woodfired All Natural Sourdough Pizza" made the announcement through its website and on social media that it will be closing.

Baba Louie's in Great Barrington is at 42/44 Railroad St. Until it shuts its doors for good, it will remain open until March 1st. The other Baba Louie's in Hudson, NY at 517 Warren Street will remain open. It was back in March 2024 when owners Paul and Eileen Masiero said they would put both of their locations up for sale.

According to The Berkshire Edge, Baba Louie's closing announcement from this week says:

To the community, we could not hold a greater sense of gratitude for all the support you have shown us over these last two and half decades. So much of our heart and our soul have been poured into Baba Louie’s and the experience we always strived to give. In return, you have created a sense of community filled with such joy and connection that it will be what we will miss most in our next chapter. Thank you for making this adventure such a pleasure. To our staff, to each and every one of you, near and far, our gratitude is endless. Not one of these years would have been possible without your dedication and support. Your

kindness, grace and hard work are a crucial part of Baba Louie’s character. From the bottom of our hearts, we offer our most profound thanks.

There had also been a Pittsfield location that closed back in 2015.

While the closure of the Great Barrington location doesn't take effect until March 1st, the owners still encourage the community to keep ordering until they can't. There's still some time to order a pie!

