Popular Massachusetts Restaurant Chain Is Making A Comeback!

Times are tough for many these days. I'm not telling you anything you don't already know, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. Major retail stores closing up shop in certain locations. Some of our favorite chain restaurants shutting down ENTIRELY.

The news is not ALL bad, however. Every now and then we glimpse some light at the end of the tunnel. And the news is VERY GOOD for one of our local favorite restaurant chains that was founded in Massachusetts.

Need some more hints? This family restaurant and ice cream chain was not only founded in the Commonwealth, it's headquarters is STILL here. The chain used to operate around 800 restaurants (I think 50 of them were located in Pittsfield), but over the years that number has dwindled to around 100.

Another hint? My sister Laurie is an assistant manager at one location (OK, I realize that's not much of a hint but I wanted to give her a shout out--"Hey, Sis!"). The name of the chain begins with the letter F. And did I mention they serve ICE CREAM?

I'm sure most of you have guessed it by now:

attachment-Friendly's Restaurant Chain Getty Images loading...

That's right, folks! After several major setbacks (including the closing of numerous locations), Friendly's Restaurant and Ice Cream are turning things around for the remainder of 2024 and the years ahead.

The website Eat This recently reported the big news on the restaurant chain. After mass closures (including many locally), Friendly's is making a comeback. The company is updating and revising its menu to make it more relevant to modern diners.

Friendly's is also redesigning many locations to include more colors, updated "more fun" murals, and, for some locations, an "opened-up" ice cream counter so customers can check out the "goods". Yummmm!

Last, but certainly not least, Friendly's will slowly start expanding again with three to four new stores opening next year and more to follow after that. For more on this happily developing story, please visit Eat This' website here.

