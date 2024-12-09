Popular Massachusetts Restaurant To Close By 2024’s End

As everyone knows, times are especially tough right now. Not just in Berkshire County, but all over. However, when a business that has to close its doors for good happens to be a Massachusetts business, that just hits that much harder.

Recently, Berkshire County has seen some great restaurants that have had to forever close their doors, for various reasons. For instance, recently we had to say goodbye to Mission Restaurant on North Street in Pittsfield:

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Just in 2022 and 2021, we bid farewell to some great restaurants including:

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Cafe Lucia in Lenox in 2021.

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Haflinger Hause in Adams in 2022.

Image Courtesy Facebook Image Courtesy Facebook loading...

Papa Gino's on Merrill Road in Pittsfield in 2021.

Portsmitt's Lakeway Restaraunt loading...

And Portsmitts on Peck's Road in Pittsfield back in 2020(luckily, Old Man Jeff's Barbecue is still doing great at that location). I've been a resident of Pittsfield for exactly 40 years now and the number of Berkshire County restaurants that have come and gone in that time span is pretty staggering. And that's just a few of them.

However, I'm pretty sure that's the case for most cities globally. Owning and operating a restaurant is certainly not an easy task to take on, and huge shout-outs to anyone who has done it successfully, either currently or in the past.

Another popular eatery in Massachusetts is closing it's doors, according to MassLive.com. If you were in the Boston area while you were craving some European-inspired cuisine, you're more than likely familiar with Moldova Restaurant.

MassLive.com reports that, according to a recent Instagram post from the restaurant's founders Artur and Sandra Andronic, Moldova will be closing its doors permanently on December 29.

Since Moldova first opened nine years ago, the eatery has received numerous accolades such as Best European Restaurant in 2023 by Boston Magazine. However, business conditions recently led them to losing their lease and, rather than relocate, the two made the decision to close for good.

MassLive.com says that Artur and Sandra expressed their wish to see everyone one more time before they close up shop. Moldova Restaurant is located at 344 Watertown St., Newton.

For the full story, please visit MassLive.com's website here.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)