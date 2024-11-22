Popular Massachusetts Retailer Announces Major Holiday Change

Don't you just wish that you had a little more time to do your holiday shopping, Massachusetts residents? I know I do. It seems like every year it's always last-minute. No matter how hard I try to hold to my commitment of, "I'm not doing this next year!"

Well, it appears that at least one major retailer is going to to give you a little more time to holiday shop...and not just on Black Friday but for the rest of the holiday season! How sweet is that?

According to a press release issued this past Tuesday, Target stores nationwide will be opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, November 29th. Which is great news for those who want to get first crack at those big HOLIDAY DEALS!

Not only that, but you can still shop those Black Friday deals through November 30th both online and in stores. Oh, and didn't I mention that you now have more time to holiday shop?

Check this out: Target will also be open longer for the rest of the holiday season. Most Target stores nationwide will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight. However, your store's hours may vary. Be sure to check our local Lanesborough Target for specific hours.

Get our free mobile app

By the way, not to get too far off topic, but if you have a Taylor Swift fan on your holiday gift-buying list, Target will be the place to be on Black Friday. That day will be the first day that some new Taylor Swift swag will be released--exclusively at Target!

The Target press release reports that Swift's newly announced "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book" and "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on CD and vinyl will be available for the Swifties on your gift list.

Check out the official press release and get all the info by visiting Target's website here. If you're willing to wake up at the crack of dawn and face that hungry (for deals!) mob of holiday shoppers on Black Friday, best of luck! Happy Thanksgiving.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi