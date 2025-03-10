Massachusetts is one of the most popular states in New England for travel destinations, therefore, there's really never a bad time to take a road trip through the state, especially with the warmer months coming up. While there are definitely a few great road trips with plenty of great scenery throughout the Bay State, it's tough to narrow down just one particular spot as having the most beautiful highway in the state. However, it seems that one popular road trip has earned the title of most scenic road in the state.

Recently, the popular lifestyle publication 'Love Exploring' made their picks for the most scenic road in every state. Given Massachusetts' size across the state, if you've made enough road trips within the Bay State, there's a good chance that you're familiar with this one.

What is the Most Beautiful Highway in Massachusetts?

This particular spot is in the northwestern region of the state. The 69-mile long road goes through three counties on the western side of state: 5 miles in Worcester County, 45 in Franklin County, and 19 in Berkshire County. By now, you likely know that the most scenic road in Massachusetts is Mohawk Trail.

Those of us on the western side of the Bay State no very well how amazing the scenery on this road. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about it being named the most scenic highway in Massachusetts:

One of America's oldest scenic roads, the Mohawk Trail – whipping out between North Adams and Greenfield – certainly has a timeless beauty. Known for its hairpin bends fringed by thick woodland, it's hugged by the Hoosac Range, and was originally a path used by Indigenous Americans. Today, drivers share the route with cyclists and even hikers, especially come fall, when the leafy canopy is famously ablaze with color.

With some of the most aesthetically pleasing nature views along the Mohawk Trail highway, along with the famous hairpin turn that looks incredible no matter when you take it (but please be careful), you can probably understand just why this seems to be the most scenic highway in all of Massachusetts.

If you've never been, maybe it's time for a road trip for the western side of the state. If anything, you know it's going to be extremely scenic Massachusetts!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps