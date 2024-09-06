Massachusetts definitely has no shortage of all types of varieties of restaurants and eateries throughout the entire state. No matter what city or town you reside in or travel to in the Bay State, it's never a bad choice to go out for some Mexican food. So, what is this popular joint that is now being called the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts?

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released its updated list for the best Mexican restaurant in every state. The research in determining this was done with a combination of user reviews, because who better than to go to as a source than customers, but also awards and accolades received by those Mexican restaurants. So, where does that take us to in Massachusetts?

What is the Best Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This particular eatery now has two locations, one in Boston, and the other in Brighton. The best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts is El Pelon Taqueria.

They even host a Chilli Pepper Eating Contest? No wonder this place is getting such great acclaim! Here is what 'LoveFood' had to say about this spot being named the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts:

This cozy spot, established in 1998, now boasts locations in Boston and Brighton. The space has become renowned for its laid-back atmosphere, friendly staff, and excellent menu. Customers regularly praise the cod tacos packed with limed onions, spicy mayo, and pickled cabbage, as well as the giant burritos and tortas. No order is complete without a plate of fried plantains, served with fire-roasted salsa.

I think you get the idea. One thing is for sure, I will definitely be making a stop in there for some fantastic Mexican food during my next road trip out east. You can also catch their full menu at the link provided here. Besides, they are the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts, so of course they have to be good!