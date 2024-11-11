In Massachusetts, there is definitely no shortage of the varieties of restaurants to choose from. No matter what town or city you're in, or what region of the state, it is always a popular choice when you're craving for some good Mexican food. It just so happens one spot that's been known to be near the top of the list when it come to top Mexican spots in the state is once again the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts.

The popular publication 'Finance Buzz' recently released their own list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. So, where does that take us in Massachusetts?

What is the Best Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This will take us out east, in Boston, to find the best Mexican restaurant in the Bay State. While the term 'Mexican food' can be very general in terms of what kind of dishes a restaurant may serve, there is one basic food item that people will always have a genuine love for, and that food item is tacos. It just so happen that this spot in Boston has tacos that customers tend to go crazy for! The best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts is at Taqueria Jalisco.

As you can tell just based on their social media, everyone seems to be loving their tacos. Here is what 'Finance Buzz' had to say about why they earned the honor of being the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts:

A tucked-away hole-in-the-wall with a big reputation, Taqueria Jalisco is known for its birria tacos — and according to hundreds of glowing Yelp reviews, they certainly live up to the hype.

It also seems as they have some other great Mexican dishes just besides tacos, because of course they do! If you happen to be near 291 Bennington St. in Boston, maybe you should stop by and grab some tacos...or their other stuff. After all, they are the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts, again!

