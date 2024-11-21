Popular New England Cosmetics &#038; Hygiene Brand In Big Trouble

Popular New England Cosmetics & Hygiene Brand In Big Trouble

Listen up, Massachusetts residents. You may be using some or many products from a New England-based company that has recently found itself in hot water based on findings from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Tom's of Maine, Inc., a major brand of hygiene products and cosmetics, recently received a warning letter from the FDA concerning some troubling findings after an inspection at the company's Maine facility.

MassLive.com reports that, according to the warning letter, the FDA found water not only used to make a brand of Tom's toothpaste but also used to clean equipment,  contaminated with multiple types of bacteria.

Also, a particular strain of bacteria that can cause blood and eye infections was detected in Tom's Wicked Cool! Anticavity Toothpaste. And in a part of the facility where products are prepared, a black mold-like substance was found.

By the way, MassLive.com reports that two of the types of bacteria found in the water have very unpleasant potential side effects including infections of the blood, lungs, urinary tract and more, plus sepsis, which can be life-threatening.

The FDA stated in the warning letter that Tom's of Maine, Inc. (which, by the way, is owned by Colgate-Palmolive) basically has 15 working days to address the situation and provide the FDA with documents showing that appropriate steps are being taken and a clean-up is underway.

For a closer look at the actual warning letter, visit the FDA's website here and for more on the actual story, check it out by visiting MassLive.com. Needless to say, check your medicine cabinet. You've been warned.

