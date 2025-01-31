Popular Restaurant Chain Finally Ventures Into Massachusetts

Who doesn't love a good steakhouse, am I right, Massachusetts? Even if you're not a steak fan, the beauty of steakhouses is that most good ones have other options you can order such as pork chops, chicken, seafood, or even an excellent burger.

Not too mention all the choices for side dishes: baked potato or French fries? Steamed vegetable or corn-on-the-cob? Soup or salad bar? Those of us who have lived in Berkshire County for a number of years like to reminisce about...

The GOOD OLD DAYS when we had a few "family friendly" steakhouses, Bonanza across from Allendale Shopping Center and Dakota on the Pittsfield/Lenox Road. Great food at good prices. Oh, and I loved the salad at BOTH eateries.

Great news, folks! A rapidly-expanding popular steakhouse chain is opening their first location in New England very soon! In MASSACHUSETTS, mind you. If you're not familiar with this place, you need a proper introduction.

Have you ever come across a steakhouse called Medium Rare in your travels? The chain has several locations across the country. Just none in New England. Until now. The chain has a few locations in New York along with Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, and more.

MassLive.com reports that Medium Rare, said by many to be one of the best steakhouses in the country, opened Monday, December 16 at Arsenal Yards in Watertown.

The steakhouse was founded in Washington, D.C. back in 2011 has been cited by various publications and media outlets as being outstanding. They've been slowly expanding and this will be the chain's 9th location and first in New England.

Hopefully, they'll have a major impact in Watertown and will open a location a lot closer to us in Western Massachusetts. Keep your fingers crossed. For more on the story, visit MassLive's website here.

