This Popular Restaurant Chain Has 0 Massachusetts Locations–Until Now
Get ready to get excited, Massachusetts! A very popular fast-food eatery is heading our way for the first time. This particular chain restaurant has over 700 locations in the United States, but none in New England. Until now!
I've had the luxury of eating at this particular chain more than a few times down South (they are based out of Tampa, Florida), and let me just say if you're a burger fan, you're in for something special.
How lucky are we that they chose to open their first New England location right here in the Commonwealth? Before now, the closest locations were in New York and New Jersey.
What fast-food restaurant am I talking about? I'm talking about Ch--wait, did I mention how good their french fries are? Oh my goodness. They're AMAZING! Okay, let's get serious. CHECKERS, the famous burger chain is opening in Worcester!
According to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Worcester is going to be the home of Checkers' first location in New England. Checkers will be moving into the former home of a Honey Dew Donuts location at 99 Gold Star Blvd. in Worcester.
I, for one, am overjoyed! Yeah, Worcester is a bit of a drive for us living in Western Massachusetts, but--did I mention the fries? The fries alone are almost worth the commute. And I'm not even kidding!
The secret ingredient to their fries is some kind of special seasoning and it just makes them so DELICIOUSLY GOOD. And that's just the regular fries. They also come in cheese chili and garlic parm varieties.
BTW, you can actually buy Checkers french fries in the frozen food aisle at certain supermarkets, but I wouldn't recommend it. They taste nothing like the real thing. Don't say I didn't warn you.
Anyway, if you've never eaten at a Checkers before, you may want to give it a try the next time you're in the Worcester area. They have a menu that runs the gamut from burgers and hot dogs to chicken tenders and wings. Oh, and milkshakes.
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that the plan is to open Checkers as soon as possible which could be between three to six months. For more on the story, visit the Telegram's website here.
