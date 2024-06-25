Who doesn't love it when a new eatery opens up close by? I think we all do, right? I mean, at the very least, it's something new to try. In the case of chain restaurants, you may have visited a restaurant in your travels, and now one has opened up in your neighborhood!

I'm pretty happy to report that a popular chain restaurant that I've never had the pleasure to eat at but I've heard amazing things about will soon be expanding into Massachusetts.

According to RestaurantNews, a fast-growing chain of Mexican restaurants that have spread like wildfire throughout Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, is now setting its sights on New England, specifically the Commonwealth.

Restaurant News reports that District Taco, purveyors of fast-casual Mexican dining, has identified Boston as a New England starting point to bring fresh Yucatán-style cuisine.

District Taco started in 2009 as a food cart but due to the food's popularity, they quickly branched out and opened locations in several states and Washington D.C. District Taco's mission is to serve quality, fresh Mexican food that is simple and healthy.

According to RestaurantNews, District Taco's President and Chief Operating Officer, Chris Medhurst, had this to say:

We believe Boston has an ideal mix of business and student communities, and a vibrant, growing population. We’re looking forward to bringing District Taco to New England and building on the success we’ve seen in other regions.

Perhaps, once that first Boston District Taco is a hit with the public (as I'm sure it will be), we might get a location closer to home here in the beautiful Berkshires. Pretty Please?

For more on the story, please visit RestaurantNews' website here.

