Popular Restaurant is Making a Nostalgic Return to Massachusetts

Some things are just too nostalgic to completely let go of forever. For one popular restaurant franchise, this seems to be the case as the eatery will soon be making its return to Massachusetts.

This particular restaurant franchise is that much more meaningful when it comes to sentiment as it was originally found right here in the Bay State way back in 1969. Unfortunately, the restaurant chain had to file for bankruptcy back in 2004. Despite closing up all Massachusetts locations, it still had open locations in Ohio and North Dakota. But now, this beloved restaurant chain is making a comeback to Massachusetts. That restaurant chain is The Ground Round.

As WBZ-TV reports, The Ground Round will be making its return to Massachusetts just off Route 9 in Shrewsbury. The spot will certainly bring back plenty of the nostalgia with a little bit of a modern twist. An old Chinese restaurant in Shrewsbury at 271 Grafton St. is currently undergoing renovations as they bring back the once popular Massachusetts staple.

Joe Shea is the owner of Pure Water Systems in Shrewsbury and has now purchased the rights and trademarks to The Ground Round. Shea told WBZ about the importance of bringing back the nostalgic joint to Shrewsbury, MA:

This area of Shrewsbury had an iconic location. The brand is iconic and classic, and people all the time would talk about how much they missed it. We were there all the time. It was the place to go after practice, or after games, or on the weekend with your family. It was the family place.

As you can see from the above social media posts, it seems like some Massachusetts locals are already hyped up for The Ground Round to make its return to the Bay State in 2025. Like stated previously, some spots just bring back too many nostalgic feels to let go!

