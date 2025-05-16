Popular Retail Chain Opens New Store in Massachusetts

These days it seems we're constantly hearing about companies or retail-chains continuously closing down several, if not all, of their locations. But, some companies are actually expanding their presence.

While other companies are shutting down locations, one national retail chain has just opened TWO new locations. And one of them, you might be interested to know, is right here in Massachusetts.

I don't want to just give it away so how about some clues for you. Reasons why this particular retailer is popular and unique...Well, there's the fact that there inventory is always changing.

In addition to great everyday savings, there's the added bonus of their Can't Miss Closeouts. Part of the store's name is actually the nickname of the state where they opened their very first store back in 1977.

Get our free mobile app

That last clue might have given you the answer. It's Ocean State Job Lots! "Ocean State" is the nickname for Rhode Island and that's where the first OSJL opened almost 50 years ago in North Kingstown, RI.

And even though some other retailers seem to closing down stores left and right, Ocean State Job Lots appear to be opening more locations. A location in Barnegat, New Jersey, and Webster, Massachusetts!

It's all over Instagram:

See what I mean? And just in case you missed it, the company specifically made mention of MORE new stores opening soon! Good for OSJL! They must be doing something right.

If you're still growing while other companies are downsizing, you're definitely onto something. Excellent news, OSJL, keep it up!

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker