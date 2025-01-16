No matter what business it is, it's always unfortunate to see any location have to close up shop. It just so happens that a popular retail chain recently announced that it is having to close several of its stores across the country, and that happens to include one of its locations here in Massachusetts.

This popular retail chain is closing 27 stores that go through 15 states across the country. This, despite the retailer having more than 1,150 stores in 49 states throughout the U.S. That retailer is the Wisconsin-based Kohl's.

On January 15th, Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury stepped down. He had previously said the sales in recent quarters had been "frankly disappointing". The 27 closures recently announced are said to happen by April 2025 and one of them is a Massachusetts location. That location is located in Stoughton at 501 Technology Center Dr.

Despite the closings, according to 'Business Insider', the company claims to be "healthy, strong, and profitable". Prior to stepping down from his CEO position, Kingsbury had this to say about the company:

As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.

Employees at the closing Stoughton location, as well as the others throughout the country, have been given the option to apply for other open roles in the company, or to take what they are calling a "competitive" severance package. The 27 stores that will be closing their doors were said to have been "underperforming".

