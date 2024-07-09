The worst thing in the world for us consumers is when a favorite restaurant or retail store that we've had a long history with suddenly closes down. Some of us (myself included) are still dealing with the loss of Papa Ginos on Merrill Road in Pittsfield which closed down a few years back.

Many long-time Berkshire residents are still lamenting the losses of awesome businesses such as Kmart(the Pittsfield location which, by the way, was the first-ever Kmart in New England, closed in 1997), Bradlees, Ames, the Dakota, Macy's, Best Buy, and Bonanza just to name a few.

If you follow the news at all, you probably know that retail giant Walmart closed over 20 of its locations across the country last year in 2023. And the company has closed a few more in the first half of 2024.

Now it appears that another popular home retailer will soon be closing at least 35, possibly 40, of their stores nationwide. According to ChainStoreAge, Ohio-based retailer Big Lots announced it plans on closing between 35 to 40 stores this year.

Get our free mobile app

ChainStoreAge reports that the popular retail chain says that the rising cost of inflation is the reason why. Big Lots cited the company had net losses in 2022, 2023, and so far in 2024.

The retail chain hinted that it may go out of business entirely, but also stated that it will do everything possible to keep that from happening. While the company at this time did not specify which stores will be closing, they currently operate over 1,300 stores in 48 states.

For more on the story, visit ChainStoreAge's website here.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi