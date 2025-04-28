Popular Retailer In Massachusetts Undergoes Major Change

Here's some BIG news, Massachusetts friends and neighbors! A major retail chain that currently has 8 locations in the Bay State has become part of a merger which Forbes is describing as one of the biggest of the year!

I'm talking about JCPenney! The once HUGE retailer has seen a decline over several years, but don't count them out just yet. At JCPenney's peak in the early 1970s, they operated well over 2,000 stores.

JC Penney Getty Images loading...

Forbes reports that JCPenney is merging with the SPARC Group to form Catalyst Brands. The reason it's such a big deal is because Catalyst Brands will have the most significant costumer reach and will involve many well-known brands.

JC Penney Getty Images loading...

Some of the brands include Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Nautica, Liz Claiborne, and Brooks Brothers. Apparently, 2025 already has seen some big mergers and acquisitions, according to Forbes.

JC Penney Getty Images loading...

Earlier this year, Marquee Brands acquired Laura Ashley from Gordon Brothers and WHP Global acquired the very lucrative Vera Wang fashion empire, just to name two out of several.

JC Penney Getty Images loading...

According to a statement from Catalyst Brands' CEO Marc Rosen on JCPenney's website:

Catalyst Brands brings together the rich heritage of six unique brands with modern energy and a new vision for success. The word ‘catalyst’ reflects our drive to accelerate innovation and energy and amplify the impact of this powerhouse portfolio. Together, we bring scale, expertise and broad appeal to customers across America.

As you can see, JCPenney is not giving up yet. Good for them! For more, visit Forbes website or JC Penney's website.

