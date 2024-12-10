No matter what store it is, we always hate to see it happen wherever it may be, but especially when a store needs to close its doors in Massachusetts. One the more popular retail chains in the Bay State after the holiday season and in effect causing several layoffs for the current employees.

Several sources have reported that the popular retail chain, Kohl's, will be closing its current location in the town of Stoughton, MA. The closure of the store will be going into effect on January 18th, 2025. Kohl's currently has a total of 25 stores in Massachusetts, which is the third most stores that the retail chain has in any state, only trailing New York and New Jersey in that department.

It seems that there are 77 employees that will be affected by the Stoughton's store closure. Boston.com reported that a Kohl's spokesperson has said that those associates affected are welcome to apply at some of the other local locations of the retail chain. The closing store is at 501 Technology Center Dr. in Stoughton.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

According to Boston.com, a Kohl's spokesperson had this to say regarding news of the closing:

We encourage our customers to visit other area Kohl’s locations in East Walpole and Hingham...Kohl’s regularly evaluates its store portfolio to ensure our fleet of stores is providing the best experience for our customers.

During the past month, Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury announced his plans to step down from his position. That will go in effect on January 15th.

The Kohl's store that is closing in Stoughton leaves a vacancy at the 89,136 square-foot space, as that will go up for lease in an online Newmark property listing.

