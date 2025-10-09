Massachusetts has tons of great restaurants and eateries throughout the state. But of course, given our location relative to the coast has the Bay State overwhelmingly well known for its seafood. And there's definitely no shortage of great seafood spots here. There's several publications with food critics picking their favorite food spots around Massachusetts. But what about regular customers? And of course, we all know one popular site that is based on customer experience, which is 'Yelp'. Now 'Yelp'ers have chosen the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts.

When you want to know how good a spot is that you've never been to, there is probably at least a decent chance that you might go to 'Yelp' to find out what customers are saying about the spot. They've definitely had plenty to say about this particular seafood joint.

What Restaurant Does 'Yelp' Say is the Best Seafood in the State?

It's not surprising that this restaurant that 'Yelp'ers are raving about is on the coast, in Salem. The best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts, according to 'Yelp' is Turner's Seafood.

Here's what 'Yelp' had to say about Turner's Seafood being selected by its reviewers as the best seafood restaurant in Massachusetts:

For more than 100 years, the Turner family has been delivering the “quintessential New England seafood experience.” Daily catches are processed at the family’s Gloucester, Massachusetts, plant and delivered to the restaurant the same day. Favorites range from the “rich and creamy” Lobster Bisque — which has its own fan club of more than 300 Yelper reviews — to the Seafood Medley Entree (haddock with wild shrimp and local sea scallops), which one reviewer says is “cooked perfectly [with] a lot of butter.” Yelpers also enjoy old school dishes like Finnan Haddie, featuring house-smoked haddock baked in a “compelling” pearl onion au gratin sauce.

Even if you have never experienced Turner's Seafood, it's tough to argue with the 'Yelp'ers picks given how good it looks. Now you know where to hit up some great seafood the next time you're out on the North Shore.