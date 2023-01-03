It's 2023 and there is a lot for Massachusetts residents to look forward to in the New Year.

If you're lucky enough to live in the western portion of Massachusetts one thing to look forward to in 2023 is welcoming back Ponderosa Steakhouse to two different locations. The cities of both Chicopee and West Springfield will welcome the chain steak house back to the area after the JK Polk Investment Group acquired the rights to the Ponderosa name, according to reports from WWLP.

The last Ponderosa Steakhouse in Massachusetts located in Swansea closed its doors in 2009 to the disappointment of many. One of the folks who was most disappointed by this news was James Beaudry, Chairman of JK Polk Investment Group which is headquartered in Worcester.

I have always loved Ponderosa and I made it my life’s work to bring it back. People can expect all the menu favorites – and that same Ponderosa feel we all knew and loved. James Beaudry, CEO of JK Polk Group

According to reports from WWLP, Beaudry and his investment group are planning on opening the Chicopee location first and are hoping to have that happen by summer. No word yet on when the West Springfield location will open its doors to the public. According to the company's website, there are currently 16 other Ponderosa Steakhouses located throughout the United States.

Berkshire County residents have missed a true steak house since the closing of Dakota back in April 2013. The Chicopee and West Springfield location is just about an hour's drive from The Berkshires, but a good steak is worth it. Would you make the drive?