Looking for a job, Massachusetts residents? Or a change in careers? You're in luck. A popular grocery store chain, with several locations in the Bay State, is looking to hire thousands of employees at a starting pay of $23 an hour!

$23 an hour?!?! That ain't chump change, let me tell you. According to their website, the huge grocery store chain Aldi will be hiring thousands of employees within the coming weeks.

Maybe you're very happy in your current job but you're just looking to make some extra money for the upcoming holiday season which will be here before you know it. Who couldn't use a side gig to help make the holidays brighter? I certainly could!

Aldi issued a press release on their website saying the company will be filling 13,000 store and warehouse positions nationwide before the rapidly approaching holiday season.

The press release also discloses that Aldi is increasing its national hourly pay and depending upon whether you work in a store or in a warehouse, you'll be starting at $18 or $23 an hour. Pretty sweet!

If you think about it, that's almost $50,000 a year! $23 per hour and a 40-hour work week? Heck, that's better than my salary! Atty McGrath, president of Aldi, says this in the press release:

“Our ability to attract and retain talent has always been key to our success, and we look forward to helping our new

team members grow in their careers."

One of my first jobs was working at a grocery store (Stop & Shop) and I loved it. I worked in the video rental department and I loved talking to customers, finding out what kind of movies they liked, and then giving them some recommendations based on what they told me. Remember VCRs? That was a great time in my life.

For more info on the story, visit Aldi's website here. I've gotta wrap this up! I've got a resume to work on...

