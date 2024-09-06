Popular Supply Chain Closing Nearly 100 Stores Including MA

Some more sad news for my fellow Massachusetts residents who love shopping at chain stores. Anyone who follows the news even somewhat closely knows that these closures are part of a trend lately of many retailers closing locations all over the country.

And now you can add another building supply chain to the expanding list of companies that are announcing several store closings. According to the company's website, nearly 100 stores will be closing down within the next couple of months.

What supply chain am I talking about? I'm so glad you asked. L.L Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, recently announced it has filed for bankruptcy. The company will be closing 94 stores in the near future, four of them in Massachusetts.

And here's something I bet a lot of you didn't know: The roots of L.L. Flooring started growing right here in the Commonwealth! In 1994 in Stoughton, MA, building contractor Tom Sullivan started buying surplus wood from other companies and then resold it.

The company found success in hardwood flooring over the next few years and, in 1996, eventually opened the doors of its first store in West Roxbury, Massachusetts. By the way, store #2 opened later that same year in Hartford, Connecticut.

Again, according to the company's website, the four locations closing in Massachusetts are the following: Framingham, Leominster, North Attleboro, and West Hatfield. The website does stress that over 200 locations (including some others in Massachusetts) will remain open at this time.

Of course, you can still shop online with L.L. Flooring, too. For a full list of the stores and locations that are closing, visit the website by clicking here.

