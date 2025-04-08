It's Spring time in Massachusetts, but it definitely doesn't feel like it. As you're probably aware, we get some of the more brutal temperatures throughout the U.S. during the former season, Does anyone remember Winter? This is not news to anyone here. These recent cooler temperatures have had some of us thinking, "Where is the coldest town in Massachusetts?" You may be surprised to learn where that spot is in the Bay State.

The coldest city in Massachusetts has some bitter temperatures, especially when it comes to the Winter months. As for an average throughout the entire year, this city has an average low temp of 46.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Its two coldest months are obviously the Winter months of January and February. In January, the average high is just 30.1 degrees, while the average high reaches only 33.4 degrees in February. The average low for January and February is 13.8 and 15.7, respectively in this spot. But residents are often too busy skiing, snowboarding, or sledding to notice.

So, what is this coldest city in the Massachusetts?

Right in the middle of the popular tourist region, the Berkshires, is the city of Pittsfield.

The coldest city in Massachusetts is also the largest city in Berkshire County is Pittsfield. The city has a population of 43,927, which is according to the 2020 Census. Not only is it the largest city in Berkshire County, but it is roughly right in the middle of the tourist destination, known as "The Berkshires". I can definitely tell you that it gets a little brisk here.

It's definitely been on the cooler side of things recently and winds like Tuesday night (April 8th) were absolutely brutal. While I will never claim to be a meteorologist, maybe here in the western side of the state, we have to take on the colder stuff over here so Mother Nature can warm it up just enough for everyone else in the state. So, to the rest of Massachusetts, I suppose you're welcome!

