There are tons of great spots that road trippers and vacationers set out to head to in Massachusetts. This tends to happen during the warmer months of the year of course. And while they're doing so, one of the great ways to take a vacation is explore the outdoors by going camping. So, where is the best campsite to head to in the Bay State? As it turns out, it's at the spot of one of the most popular vacation spots throughout the state and the entire New England region.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' recently made its picks for The Best Campsite in Every State. While some campsites throughout the U.S. can often be found a little off the beaten path, the best campsite in Massachusetts is a preferred spot for anyone wanting to take a trip.

What Popular Vacation Spot Has the Best Campsite in Massachusetts?

If you head to one of the very southeast points in the Bay State, which is technically off the coast of the mainland, then you'll end up finding yourself on the island of Martha's Vineyard. It only makes sense that the campsite, which happens to be the best in Massachusetts, is also named after the island. It's Martha Vineyard's Family Campground.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about Martha's Vineyard Family Campground being the best campsite in Massachusetts:

As the only campground on Martha’s Vineyard, this family-run site can get booked up. The wooded grounds make for lovely sun-dappled pitches where tents, pop-up trailers, and campervans are welcome. Most have water and electric hook-ups and all come with picnic tables and fire rings for alfresco cook outs. There are rustic log cabins too, as well as a playground, a camp store and rental bikes to pedal off around the island’s many bike paths.

The campsite is open from May 21st through October 1st this year. If you're looking to do some camping, you can book a reservation through their website at the link provided here. If you're looking to plan a great trip for the warmer months in New England, you now know where the best campsite for that is!

