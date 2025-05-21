One thing's for sure about Massachusetts; we have some absolutely amazing small towns here in the Bay State! Now that we are getting closer to Memorial Day Weekend (the unofficial start of Summer), it's definitely a great time to plan a fun road tip anywhere in Massachusetts. So, why not get take a trip to the "coolest" small town? And yes, we actually know what is the absolute "coolest" small town in Massachusetts. When you find out what it is, you really can't even question it.

The popular travel publication, 'Travel Curator' made its picks throughout the country for 35 Of the Best and Coolest Small Towns in U.S. The fact that there's a spot on its list from Massachusetts is pretty impressive given the fact that not every state had a small town make this list. Therefore, we can deduce that Massachusetts has one of the coolest small towns in the country!

What is the Coolest Small Town in Massachusetts?

As you could really seek out any small town from the eastern or western side of the state, this one happens to be quite well known for its scenery, architecture, liveliness, and as so many of our small towns on the east coast are known for, its location relative to the coast (duh!). This particular spot with all of those qualities helps make it the coolest small town in Massachusetts, as well as one of the coolest small towns in the country, which is Chatham, MA.

This spot on Cape Cod is no stranger to having the reputation for being an awesome destination to hit up, or for being such a cool place to be at any given time. Here's what 'Travel Curator' being among the coolest small towns in the U.S.:

Take in the beauty of Cape Cod in the coastal town of Chatham, Massachusetts, with its beautiful beaches, lighthouses, and historical landmarks. There’s also the incredible Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge where you can see migratory birds, gray seals, and other wildlife.

Needless to say, we can all see what this particular spot in the Bay State would be selected as the coolest small town in Massachusetts, and low-key as one of the coolest small towns in the country. Plan your upcoming road trips accordingly, Massachusetts!

