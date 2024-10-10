Everyone loves some good breakfast food! So, why wouldn't you get excited about a popular breakfast joint announcing that it will be making its way to Massachusetts for its first location in the Bay State?

A popular Vermont-based breakfast spot is going to be heading to Massachusetts to put up its eighth location overall, while expanding to its third state, but its very first location here in the Bay State. That breakfast spot is known as The Skinny Pancake.

As mentioned through their social media on Instagram, The Skinny Pancake will be setting up its very first Massachusetts location in Hadley. The breakfast joint is especially known for its delicious crepes. According to WPTZ, The Skinny Pancake's owners stated that Hadley's food scene, along with its proximity to several colleges in the area, make it a great spot for the franchise's next venture.

The Skinny Pancake originated in Montpelier, VT is has its lone New York location in Albany. The new Hadley location will be at 379 Russell Street. However, an official opening date for the new spot has yet to be announced.

The Skinny Pancake serves breakfast plates all day and has everything from dessert crepes to burgers, wraps, salads, milkshakes, and even beer and other adult beverages on its menu! I'm definitely sold on a visit to this spot!

While we await the announcement of the opening in Hadley, if you're so inclined, feel free to check out their next closest spot in Albany, NY at 1 Steuben Street. And be sure to check out their menu at the link provided here.

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images