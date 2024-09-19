Popular Western Massachusetts Restaurant Getting 2nd MA Location

Massachusetts is home to some great local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. Some of those are one of a kind spots that are irreplaceable. But if these spots happen to expand to other locations, there's certainly nothing wrong with that. A popular joint that has become an iconic restaurant in western Massachusetts is doing just that as they are now expanding to a second location in the state.

This popular restaurant has now become a staple in Great Barrington since it opened in 2020, serving up some excellent Mexican cuisine. And now, this well known spot has found a second home in Lee.

Agaves Mexican Grill recently announced its second location plans earlier this week, at a Lee Select Board hearing. It received an all-alcohol restaurant license conditioned on a new floor-plan submittal at the address of 30 Housatonic Street in Lee. That address also happens to be the former location of Athena's Restaurant & Pizzeria.

The new location in Lee has 2,400 square feet and will allow for a capacity of 84 dine-in customers. Sandra Sosa, the owner and manager of Agaves in Great Barrington, hopes to have the restaurant open everyday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to Sosa's attorney, Anthony Doyle, who spoke with 'The Berkshire Edge', the new spot will be primarily a sit-down restaurant. Doyle explained Sosa's plains on opening the new location:

[Sandra Sosa] plans on spending full time at the property, get it up and running and try to get it on par with her two restaurants down in Great Barrington...She has strong family support who help with the operation of the restaurants.

The above pic shows the spot in Lee where Agaves Mexican Grill will open its second western Massachusetts location. The plans for the new spot are to have it open roughly a month from now.

Along with the Agaves Mexican Grill locations in Great Barrington and Lee, Sosa also currently owns Fiesta Bar and Grill, which is also in Great Barrington.

While you wait for the opening of the new Agaves, you can always visit the Great Barrington location at 389 Stockbridge Rd. Check out their menu at the link provided here

