Massachusetts has another popular grocery chain adding a brand new location that will be opening its doors within the first few months of 2025.

The popular wholesale grocery chain made the announcement of some brand new locations opening up within the first few months of the New Year. The grocery chain's newest location in Massachusetts will be its seventh, as it currently has six locations throughout the Bay State. It seems that the town of Sharon, MA will be the newest spot where you can find a Costco Wholesale store.

With the recent announcement of six Costcos opening up in early 2025 (all in March), two were announced in California, two in Texas, one in Michigan, with Massachusetts being the one east coast/New England recipient of another location. Currently in Massachusetts, there are Costco stores in West Springfield, Everett, Danvers, Waltham, Dedham, and Avon.

According to 'USA Today', Costco will be opening up a total of 29 stores in 2025, with ten of those coming outside the U.S. Of those stores opening, 26 are brand new stores and three are relocating stores. Those will all open before their fiscal year ends, which will be on August 31, 2025.

The new Costco Wholesale location in Sharon has an opening date of March 1st listed on its website along with the other new stores. Perhaps with Costco expanding with even more locations, maybe there are plans for even more Massachusetts stores on the horizon? We could always use more options here in the Bay State, right?

