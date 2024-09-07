It’s Time to Start Using Blue Porch Lights in Massachusetts
Blue porch lights are something that I have been seeing more of lately here in Massachusetts. Throughout my travels in Pittsfield, Westfield, and Springfield I have driven by houses where people use blue porch lights but why?
Why are People Displaying Blue Porch Lights in Massachusetts?
One reason you may see blue porch lights throughout the year in Massachusetts is that people want to show respect and support toward law enforcement. According to Restore Decore & More, the blue porchlight movement started in 1989 when Dolly Craig placed a blue light in her window to honor her late son-in-law, an officer killed in the line of duty. She shared her story with a local C.O.P.S. chapter and the idea has since grown into Project Blue Light.
There's One Reason in Particular Why You May Be Seeing Blue Porch Lights Throughout Massachusetts During September
During September you may see blue porch lights on display for another reason and that's because people are bringing awareness to Alopecia Areata as September is Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia areata is a common skin disease. The disease causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other body areas, like under the arms or on the legs. You can support people with alopecia by wearing a blue ribbon or as many are currently doing by using a blue porch light.
There Have Been Other Colorful Porch Lights Displayed Throughout Massachusetts
Different porch lights have different meanings and you'll see certain colors pop up during specific periods. Some other colorful porchlights that are on display during certain times of the year include green and yellow. Feel free to order some colorful porch lights online or pick them up at your local hardware or department store and start showing your support today.
