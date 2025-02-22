Green Porch Lights Starting to Become Popular in Massachusetts

If you are starting to see more Massachusetts houses using green porch lights you're not alone. Along my travels, I have been seeing them too, not just during certain times of the year.

Why are More Green Porch Lights Popping Up in Massachusetts?

One reason you may be seeing green porch lights is that residents want to show support for military veterans so they keep the porch lights green all year. People are also encouraged to display them during military holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Are There Any Other Reasons Why Massachusetts Residents Would Use Green Porch Lights?

Another reason you may see green porch lights (and you may start to see more soon) is because St. Patrick's Day is only a few weeks away. According to Restore Decor and More, the symbolism of the color green being used on this holiday isn’t directly related to Ireland’s flag or shamrocks, but it does have ties to an old Irish saying. By the way, some people refer to St. Patrick's Day as "Green Out Day."

Where to Get Green Porch Lights?

You can get green porch lights from hardware stores and online. In addition, some stores sell multi-colored light bulbs with a remote control. This type of bulb would be convenient if you wanted to show support for other causes and holidays. For example, a blue porch light shows support for law enforcement. A red porch light is used to show support for our firefighters not to mention some people display them on Valentine's Day. You can find them pretty much anywhere including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and throughout Massachusetts.

