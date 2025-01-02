Possible Listeria The Reason Behind Nat’l Walmart Product Warning

Another serious, potentially deadly, recall alert from our friends at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pass along to Massachusetts residents involving vegetables possibly contaminated with Listeria.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

According to the FDA, the company Braga Fresh is issuing a voluntary and precautionary advisory on one of it's products due to possible serious health risk. By the way, this product was sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

For anyone who doesn't like broccoli, you now have a legitimate reason not to eat it. Braga Fresh's precautionary advisory involves 12oz bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmart stores with the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag.

On the front of the bag is the Lot Code: BFFG327A6. Something to keep in mind regarding these products: They are past their best if used by date and are therefore no longer for sale in stores.

However, some consumers may have frozen this item for later use, and that is the main concern. Consumers who have this product in the freezer should discard it immediately and definitely NOT consume it.

For more on the story, please visit the FDA's website here for more information.

