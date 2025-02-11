Massachusetts Post Office Branches Will Be Shutting Down Temporarily
Massachusetts residents who have business to conduct at the post office should be aware that branches throughout the state will temporarily close soon.
When Will the Post Office Close in Massachusetts?
President's Day, a federal holiday, is coming up on Monday, February 17. This means that there will be no mail that day and all post office branches will be shut down for the day. It doesn't matter where you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the state, you won't be able to do business with the post office this upcoming Monday. The closure will last for 24 hours.
What About Other Delivery Services? Will They Be Shut Down in Massachusetts?
Just because the post office will be closed for President's Day doesn't mean all delivery packages will cease on Monday. As The U.S. Sun points out, Amazon, FedEx, and UPS will still deliver parcels on Monday.
Monday is also the start of February School vacation for Most Massachusetts Children
The kids will be off on Monday and for many school kids in the Bay State, next week will be February school vacation. If you need to get to the grocery or department store, most of those types of stores will be open on Monday. It's always a good idea to check ahead of time before you go marching out the door.
What Other Federal Holidays are Still to Come for Massachusetts in 2025?
Other holidays this year where you can expect the USPS to be closed include the following:
- Memorial Day - Monday, May 26
- Juneteenth Independence Day - Thursday, Jun. 19
- Independence Day - Friday, July 4
- Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 1
- Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day - Monday, Oct. 13
- Veteran's Day - Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 27
- Christmas Day - Thursday, Dec. 25
