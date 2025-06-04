Here’s Why Massachusetts Should be Mindful of the Powassan Virus

Massachusetts folks are getting ready for summer fun. The kids only have a couple of weeks of school remaining, and then it's summer vacation time. Of course, the summer means more time spent outside. Whether it's hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, playing, or camping etc., there will be a lot of time spent outside this summer.

Get our free mobile app

With outside activities come mosquitoes and ticks. You have to remember that when you are outside for any length of time, you need to cover your body up or at least use repellent with DEET. We know that mosquitoes and ticks can cause a host of diseases, but there is one disease that you can catch that is particularly serious.

What is the Powassan Virus?

According to Mass.gov, the Powassan virus is a rare but often serious disease, and there are two types of the virus in the United States. One type is found in ticks that normally feed on woodchucks (groundhogs); the second type is carried by black-legged ticks, the same ticks that can also carry the germs that cause Lyme disease, babesiosis, and anaplasmosis.

How Common is the Powassan Virus in Massachusetts?

The good news is that the Powassan virus is rare. As a matter of fact, there have only been 291 cases of the infection in the United States from 2004-2002. 61 cases were reported in Massachusetts from 2013-2023. While catching the disease is rare, it's still important to keep yourself protected from getting an infection.

What are Some Symptoms of the Powassan Virus?

Symptoms of the virus range from feeling nothing to severe symptoms such as inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, along with fever, headaches, and vomiting, just to name a few.

Massachusetts Folks Can Catch the Powassan Virus, so be Mindful

Just be mindful if you are going to be outside or if you are in a heavily wooded area. Cover your arms and legs with long shirts and pants, wear repellent with DEET, and make sure you have someone available to check and inspect your body for ticks and tick bites. Don't forget to shower right away when coming in from being outdoors, especially in heavily wooded areas. No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between, we are all susceptible to receiving tick bites. You can get more information about the Powassan virus by going here.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn