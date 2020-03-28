PPE Donations are being Accepted at GB Town Hall

The Town of Great Barrington is collecting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help support our local healthcare providers during this COVID-19 public health emergency. If you have clean, un-used, N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, and other similar single-use protective supplies, please drop them off at the Town Hall, 334 Main Street. There is a drop box located near the front door. All donations will be delivered to organizations in need right here in South County.

