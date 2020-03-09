Prepare to Be Obsessed With This Baby’s Hilarious Facial Expressions

At only four-months-old, little Miss Alanah Meier of Newburgh, IN, has mastered quite an array of facial expressions. Her mom Kim says that Alahah is the happiest baby now that she's past the colic phase. She's the gift that keeps on giving... hilarious photos.

Her facial expressions range from snark, to stink eye, to concern, to pure joy. It's only a matter of time until her pretty face becomes an infamous meme.

Family photos provided with permission by JD Stark Photography in Evansville, IN.

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

JD Stark Photography

JD Stark Photography

JD Stark Photography

JD Stark Photography

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Meier Family

Kim Meier

Kim Meier

Kim Meier