President Trump Calls for the Delay of the 2020 Presidential Election
President Donald Trump has called for the delay of the 2020 Presidential election slated for November 3, citing concerns over voter fraud tied to mail-in ballots.
In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump asserted that mail-in voting would make the election "inaccurate & fraudulent."
Many states have made mail-in voting easier for residents, with several not requiring a reason for requesting a mail-in ballot.
The BBC reports that six states -- California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington -- made the decision earlier this year to move to "all-mail" ballot elections for November.
President Trump has long railed against the idea of mail-in voting (but supports absentee voting), saying that there is too much of a chance for voter fraud.
The tweet comes just one day after President Trump said while speaking about Dr. Anthony Fauci's high approval rating, "they're [Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx] highly thought of, but nobody likes me."
This is a developing story.