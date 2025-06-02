Prestigious Massachusetts Hotel is Home to the Best Hotel Restaurant in the State

It's that time of year when Massachusetts is sure to see its share of tourists and vacationers alike come through plenty of spots throughout the state for Summer vacation destinations. And while the Bay State is full of great restaurants and eateries at all those usual destination spots, there are the times when maybe you just want to grab a bite at the spot you're staying at after a long day of being out an about during your trip. Maybe you just want to have a meal back at the hotel. So, what's the best hotel restaurant in Massachusetts?

Recently, the popular food publication 'Love Food' sought out what the best hotel restaurants are in every state. As it turns out, one of the best spots to stay in all the U.S., as it's been previously called, is where you will find the best hotel restaurant in Massachusetts.

If you're staying out in Boston, either in or or around The Whitney Hotel, or maybe you're just going there a for a quick day trip, you may just want to stop in for a meal at a spot known as Peregrine. That is the spot being known as the best hotel restaurant in Massachusetts.

Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why this restaurant is the best hotel restaurant in all of Massachusetts:

Nestled within the boutique surroundings of Boston’s The Whitney, Peregrine’s concept is inspired by the owners’ love of travel, specifically around the Mediterranean islands of Sicily, Sardinia, and Corsica, and the autonomous community of Catalonia, Spain. Combining the cultural traditions and hospitality of these regions with New England’s seasonality, Peregrine is a neighborhood favorite as well as a special treat for visitors.

As mentioned previously, this restaurant happens to be at The Whitney Hotel, which has been known as one of the best hotels in the country. Whether you're staying there or if you happen to be in the neighborhood, the best hotel restaurant in the Bay State is right there. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

