The next Great Radio Auction begins this Monday (7/26/2021) at 7am and lasts until 7 p.m. Saturday evening (7/31/2021). Once again the auction will be online for your convenience Just like last time, we'll be teaming up with our parent company’s auction site, called Seize the Deal.

The way the online auction works is we'll be pre-pricing many of our most popular items, so rather than waiting for the sold bell to ring, you will be able to just go ahead and purchase them immediately with our “Buy it Now” option. We'll still be taking bids on the larger items, but just like the previous online auctions, this auction takes place over six days. The great part about this is, much like Ebay, you can enter your maximum bid at any time during the week, and if someone outbids you, your bids will be placed in predetermined increments automatically, up until your maximum bid, or less if no one bids the item up. That means you'll be able to place your bid once and forget it, and you don’t need to be present when the auction ends. You will need to pay for the items online, and certificates will be mailed to you, with no local pick-up.

Get our free mobile app

So, get ready for this summer's Great Radio Auction beginning this Monday at 7am and going until 7pm on Saturday, July 31.

You can preview items right now.

43 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires

65 Berkshire Mall Stores Remembered

12 Movies Filmed in the Berkshires