Primary Election Day is Today: Where to Vote in Berkshire County
Just a reminder that today (Sept. 1) is Primary Election Day in Massachusetts . Polls are open from 7am - 8pm. Not sure where to vote in the Berkshires? No problem, we have provided a convenient list for you below:
Berkshire County polling sites locations...
Adams: Department of Public Works garage,
92 N. Summer St.; 413-743-8320
Alford: Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road;
413-528-4536
Becket: Town Hall, 557 Main St.; 413-623-8934, ext. 11
Cheshire: Senior Center, 119 School St.;
413-743-1690
Clarksburg: Senior Center; 413-663-8255
Dalton: Community Center, 400 Main St.;
413-684-6111
Egremont: Fire station, 175 Egremont Plain Road; 413-528-0182, ext. 11
Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk Trail;
413-664-6685
Great Barrington: 413-528-3140, ext. 3.
- Precincts A, C, D: Fire station, State Road
- Precinct B (Housatonic): Community Center,
Main Street
Hancock: Hancock School, Route 43; 413-738-5225
Hinsdale: Town Hall, 39 South St.; 413-655-2301
Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 North Main St.;
413-442-1351
Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway St.;
413-243-5505
Lenox: Town Hall, 6 Walker St.; 413-637-5506
Monterey: Town Hall, 435 Main Road; 413-528-5175
Mount Washington: Town Hall, 118 East St.;
413-528-2839
New Ashford: Town Hall, 188 Mallory Road;
413-458-5461
New Marlborough: Town Hall, 807 Mill River
Southfield Road; 413-229-8278
North Adams: St. Elizabeth's Parish Center,
St. Anthony Drive (all wards); 413-662-3015
Otis: Town Hall, 1 N. Main St.; 413-269-0101
Peru: Community Center, 3 E. Main Road;
413-655-8312
Pittsfield: 413-499-9460
- Ward 1, Precincts A/B: Reid Middle School,
950 North St.
- Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.
- Ward 2, Precinct B: Fire station, 9 Somerset Ave.
- Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East St.
- Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Ave.
- Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School,
501 Pomeroy Ave.
- Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams Elementary School, 50 Bushey Road
- Ward 5, Precincts A/B: Berkshire Athenaeum,
1 Wendell Ave.
- Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbus Arms,
65 Columbus Ave.
- Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School,
200 W. Union St.
- Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire station, 54 Pecks Road
- Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Ave.
Richmond: Town Hall, 1529 State Road;
413-553-7409
Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, 3 Silverbrook Road; 413-258-4170
Savoy: Senior Center, 720 Main Road;
413-743-3759
Sheffield: Senior Center, 25 Cook Road;
413-229-8752
Stockbridge: Town Offices, 50 Main St.;
413-298-4170
Tyringham: Town Hall, 116 Main Road; 413-243-1749
Washington: Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road;
413-623-2185
West Stockbridge: Village School, 21 State Line Road; 413-232-0300
Williamstown: Williamstown Elementary School, 115 Church St.; 413-458-9341
Windsor: Town Hall, 1890 Route 9; 413-684-3811
When going to the polls make sure you where a mask and practice proper social distancing.
Be Seen. Be Heard. Vote Today.