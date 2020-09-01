Primary Election Day is Today: Where to Vote in Berkshire County

Just a reminder that today (Sept. 1) is Primary Election Day in Massachusetts . Polls are open from 7am - 8pm. Not sure where to vote in the Berkshires? No problem, we have provided a convenient list for you below:

Berkshire County polling sites locations...

Adams: Department of Public Works garage,

92 N. Summer St.; 413-743-8320

Alford: Town Hall, 5 Alford Center Road;

413-528-4536

Becket: Town Hall, 557 Main St.; 413-623-8934, ext. 11

Cheshire: Senior Center, 119 School St.;

413-743-1690

Clarksburg: Senior Center; 413-663-8255

Dalton: Community Center, 400 Main St.;

413-684-6111

Egremont: Fire station, 175 Egremont Plain Road; 413-528-0182, ext. 11

Florida: Town Office, 379 Mohawk Trail;

413-664-6685

Great Barrington: 413-528-3140, ext. 3.

- Precincts A, C, D: Fire station, State Road

- Precinct B (Housatonic): Community Center,

Main Street

Hancock: Hancock School, Route 43; 413-738-5225

Hinsdale: Town Hall, 39 South St.; 413-655-2301

Lanesborough: Town Hall, 83 North Main St.;

413-442-1351

Lee: Crossway Village, 21 Crossway St.;

413-243-5505

Lenox: Town Hall, 6 Walker St.; 413-637-5506

Monterey: Town Hall, 435 Main Road; 413-528-5175

Mount Washington: Town Hall, 118 East St.;

413-528-2839

New Ashford: Town Hall, 188 Mallory Road;

413-458-5461

New Marlborough: Town Hall, 807 Mill River

Southfield Road; 413-229-8278

North Adams: St. Elizabeth's Parish Center,

St. Anthony Drive (all wards); 413-662-3015

Otis: Town Hall, 1 N. Main St.; 413-269-0101

Peru: Community Center, 3 E. Main Road;

413-655-8312

Pittsfield: 413-499-9460

- Ward 1, Precincts A/B: Reid Middle School,

950 North St.

- Ward 2, Precinct A: Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.

- Ward 2, Precinct B: Fire station, 9 Somerset Ave.

- Ward 3, Precinct A: Providence Court, 379 East St.

- Ward 3, Precinct B: Egremont Elementary School, 84 Egremont Ave.

- Ward 4, Precinct A: Herberg Middle School,

501 Pomeroy Ave.

- Ward 4, Precinct B: Williams Elementary School, 50 Bushey Road

- Ward 5, Precincts A/B: Berkshire Athenaeum,

1 Wendell Ave.

- Ward 6, Precinct A: Columbus Arms,

65 Columbus Ave.

- Ward 6, Precinct B: Conte Community School,

200 W. Union St.

- Ward 7, Precinct A: Fire station, 54 Pecks Road

- Ward 7, Precinct B: Capeless Elementary School, 86 Brooks Ave.

Richmond: Town Hall, 1529 State Road;

413-553-7409

Sandisfield: Old Town Hall, 3 Silverbrook Road; 413-258-4170

Savoy: Senior Center, 720 Main Road;

413-743-3759

Sheffield: Senior Center, 25 Cook Road;

413-229-8752

Stockbridge: Town Offices, 50 Main St.;

413-298-4170

Tyringham: Town Hall, 116 Main Road; 413-243-1749

Washington: Town Hall, 8 Summit Hill Road;

413-623-2185

West Stockbridge: Village School, 21 State Line Road; 413-232-0300

Williamstown: Williamstown Elementary School, 115 Church St.; 413-458-9341

Windsor: Town Hall, 1890 Route 9; 413-684-3811

When going to the polls make sure you where a mask and practice proper social distancing.

Be Seen. Be Heard. Vote Today.