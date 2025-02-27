Prime Has Officially Ended This Quirky, Yet Popular New England Service

It's time for a new pair of sunglasses, so instead of running around Portsmouth while I'm out and about or even checking out stores in Boston this weekend while visiting friends, why not order some pairs on Amazon Prime, check myself out in the mirror, and then just keep the pair that looks the coolest.

Have you ever used that service where you don't have to pay for certain items for seven days so you can try them out? If you didn't return them in time, Amazon would automatically charge your card on file. I've only used it a couple of times.

It's called "Try It Before You Buy It," and I wanted to see which pair of chic-looking Moncler sunglasses looked best on me.

However, a friend of mine in Portland just told me she couldn't find it. That's a bummer because it was a nice little perk that saved time and money. Even though I admittedly didn't use it much, it was nice to know it was there.

You could try up to six items at once without putting a dent in your wallet. This was only for clothing and other apparel, like sunglasses.

According to The Independent website, AI is the reason Amazon Prime got rid of this much-loved perk. Members just weren't taking advantage of it as much anymore.

Given the combination of Try Before You Buy only scaling to a limited number of items and customers increasingly using our new AI-powered features like virtual try-on, personalized size recommendations, review highlights, and improved size charts to make sure they find the right fit, we’re phasing out the Try Before You Buy option.

Don't worry, though. You can still return items for free; you just have to wait a few days for the refund to appear on your card.

