Fireworks in Great Barrington This Weekend? Well, Yes and No

Winter fireworks are something you don't see often, especially in Berkshire County, so when you do get to view them, it's a real treat.

When I think of fireworks in the winter, I automatically think of the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Stroll event. Although I guess technically you could say those fireworks occur in late fall, as the stroll usually happens around the second Saturday of December. Still, it's quite the presentation. If you haven't been, the stroll lasts for about 5-6 hours, featuring all kinds of holiday-related activities. Near the end of the evening, fireworks are set off in downtown, which brings the stroll to a close in style. It's an awesome display.

There Will be a Fireworks Display in Great Barrington This Weekend, But It's Not What You Think

Believe it or not, there will be fireworks in Great Barrington this weekend, but there's a catch. To put it bluntly, you're not invited to see them. This will be a private fireworks display at a private residence located on West Sheffield Road.

The Town of Great Barrington is putting the word out about this private display so residents in the area are aware that there will be loud noises this Saturday night emanating from the residence. The town states that those with pets, livestock, or sensitivity to loud sounds may wish to take appropriate precautions.

Details About The Private Fireworks Display in Great Barrington

This weekend's private fireworks are legal, as the folks who are providing the display took all the proper steps with the town to put on the display. Here are some details about the private fireworks display on Saturday, Jan. 31:

There will be two separate fireworks displays

Each display will last approximately 2.5 minutes

There will be a brief pause between the two displays

All fireworks activity will conclude no later than 10:30 PM

This display has been approved in accordance with applicable safety requirements.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Great Barrington Town Hall at (413) 528-1619.

