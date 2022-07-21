Probe Into Massachusetts Woman’s Suspicious Death Continues

The investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old Harvard woman is ongoing and police are seeking any information from the public that can help resolve the case. Specifically, detectives are focusing on Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont but would like to speak to anyone in New England that may have seen from late Saturday night through early Tuesday, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis - a former Pittsfield resident, or the pick-up truck that Anderson's body was found in.

Anderson went missing on the weekend before being found deceased on Tuesday...

Anderson went missing over the weekend and her body was found in her parked pick-up truck in Brattleboro, VT on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, MA was located and was fatally shot by members of the Vermont State Police and the Brattleboro Police Department on Tuesday evening in West Brattleboro, VT. According to a release on the Massachusetts State Police media relations website, Davis was shot after a confrontation in which he had reportedly physically threatened officers with a knife.

Anyone who has information is asked to share it with authorities. They should call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Here are the photos of both Anderson and Davis:

Vermont State Police/Harvard Police

(Above: the now deceased, 23-year-old Mary Anderson)

Vermont State Police/Harvard Police

(Above: 34-year-old Matthew David, fatally shot by police on Tuesday)

attachment-truckblue

(Above: representative photo of a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma)

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation. The Massachusetts State Police are specifically investigating the circumstances of Anderson’s disappearance last weekend to determine if she was taken against her will. The investigation into Anderson herself is being led by Vermont authorities.

