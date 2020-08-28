Program Available to Save Money on Utility Bills

The Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) is working with the City of Pittsfield to boost participation in state-wide energy efficiency program Mass Save, to help people save money on their utility bills (this isn't just Pittsfield residents, this is state-wide). Mass Save is a program sponsored by the utility companies, providing no-cost, low-cost or rebated energy efficiency upgrades. It’s paid for by an Energy Efficiency fee you’re already paying on your monthly utility bill.

BEAT and Mass Save are interested because not only is saving money more important than ever in these times, but saving energy also helps save the environment by lowering emissions

During a time when MassSave contractors cannot make on-site visits, the Mass Save sponsors are offering a special no-cost incentive for homeowners, landlords and renters. Right now, for any qualifying residential customer who schedules a Virtual Home Energy Assessment by Sept. 30, the Mass Save program will cover 100% of your insulation upgrade costs.

Residential customers (Homeowners, landlords or renters in 1 to 4 unit buildings),

start by taking the Online Home Energy Assessment here. You can go here for more information, including details on the Small Business Program.

About the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT)

BEAT protects the environment for wildlife, to support the natural world that sustains us all. BEAT is a 501(c)3 non-profit. BEAT takes the “action” part of their name seriously. Their work wouldn’t be possible without the community. You can learn more about BEAT by going here.

