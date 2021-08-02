Protect Your Pooch! Take A Look At Dog Food Recall List

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, some dog food brands are being recalled across the country because of potential mold contamination that could be quite serious for your canine.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The dog food was found to contain elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a byproduct from the growth of the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can harm pets if eaten in large enough quantities.

And, for Sunshine Mills, this is not the first time they've had to recall their dog food because of mold. It happened in the fall of 2020 when the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry found unsafe levels of aflatoxin in several of its brands. And just recently in June, there was another recall because of salmonella.

The FDA did note that, so far, no adverse health effects related to the recalled products have been reported. Thank goodness. The following is a list of the products being voluntarily recalled. They were all distributed nationwide and have a "best if used by" date of February 11, 2022:

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (3.5 and 30-pound)

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15 and 30-pound)

Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (14-pound)

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (15-pound)

Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe (5-pound)

Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken & Rice Recipe Dog Food (40-pound)

If your pet has eaten any of these foods, pay attention to how they're acting. Aflatoxin consumed at high levels can cause illness and death, and even if there is no visible mold on the food, the toxin can still be present.

Symptoms to look out for include sluggishness, reluctance to eat, vomiting, jaundice, and diarrhea. If your dog shows signs of any of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian. The dog food can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Also, anyone who bought one of the recalled items can bring back any unused portion to the store for a full refund. If you decide to get rid of it, make sure you dispose of it in a way that pets, other wildlife, and even children cannot get to it.

For more on the recall including specific lot codes, visit the FDA's website here.

