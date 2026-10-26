Do Massachusetts Homeowners Have to Disclose Information About Their House Being Haunted When Selling It? The Real Estate Guyz Explain

This is a timely topic with Halloween being right around the corner. This past Friday, Corey Bishop and Peter West of Bishop West Real Estate hosted their monthly "Real Estate Guyz" talk show on WSBS. This month's program was a call-in show. The public could call in with real estate questions, and they would be entered to win a $50 gas card just for calling and asking a question.

Disclosure of Haunted Houses to Potential Buyers/Buyer's Agent in Massachusetts

One of the questions asked near the end of the program was, "Have you ever had to deal with a house that has been sold over and over again because of paranormal reasons because people couldn't stand living in the place?"

Corey and Peter responded with the following:

Corey: As a material defect or a disclosure (spirits, ghosts) is nothing that needs to be disclosed. That is not a legal material defect of a home.

Peter: In Massachusetts, if you believe in ghosts, great. If you don't, that's great too.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Photo: Peter West (left), Corey Bishop (right)

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Further Literature Regarding This Question

The Massachusetts Legislature supports Peter and Corey's answer by stating that:

No cause of action shall arise or be maintained against a seller or lessor of real property or a real estate broker or salesman, by statute or at common law, for failure to disclose to a buyer or tenant that the real property is or was psychologically impacted.

Psychologically Impacted includes the property being the site of a parapsychological or supernatural phenomenon.

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But Did Corey and Peter Have to Deal with These Types of Houses?

Peter and Corey acknowledged that they have had to deal with the same house being put on the market numerous times because people don't want to live there due to paranormal activity as reported by the homeowners.

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker