Alert! Chicken Product Sold in Massachusetts Could Be Hazardous

Attention Massachusetts shoppers, there's a chicken product that you'll want to avoid eating.

Get our free mobile app

The amount of food recalls and public safety warnings regarding food is alarming and this time there is a concern over chicken nuggets that may be sitting in your freezer.

A Public Health Alert Has Been Issued by the USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety Inspection Service (USDA) is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets that may be contaminated with bone fragments (photo here).

If you purchased the product in August 2024 or later and haven't consumed the nuggets yet, don't. Instead, discard the product right away or return it. Here's more information about the product per the USDA:

46-oz. plastic packages containing “Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat” and a best if-used by date 08 26 25, located on the back of the packaging next to the barcode in the lower right corner.

Why Was a Public Health Alert Issued for the Product Instead of a Recall?

The reason why the USDA issued a public health alert for the nuggets instead of a recall is because the product is no longer available for purchase. Even though the product is currently unavailable doesn't mean you can't still get a refund. You absolutely can. You can call Wegman's for further questions on this at 1-855-934-3663.

The Product Was Produced Solely for Wegmans Food Markets

It's worth noting that the chicken nugget product was produced for Wegmans Food Markets which has 5 stores in Massachusetts including Northborough, Burlington, Medford, Chestnut Hill, and Westwood.

Do You Have Further Questions Regarding Food Safety?

If you have any questions regarding food safety you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854. More details about the public health alert can be found by going here.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz