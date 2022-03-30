Public Safety Officials Looking For Missing NY Woman

Public Safety Officials Looking For Missing NY Woman

The Lee Police Department has posted the following to their Facebook page.

Public safety officials are actively conducting a search for missing person Meghan Marohn of Delmar NY. Meghan was last believed to be in the Long cope park area on Church St in Lee. Meghan is a 43-year-old white female approximately 115 lbs. 5'6" with auburn hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the Lee Police at (413)243-5530.

