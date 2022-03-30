Public Safety Officials Looking For Missing NY Woman

The Lee Police Department has posted the following to their Facebook page.

Public safety officials are actively conducting a search for missing person Meghan Marohn of Delmar NY. Meghan was last believed to be in the Long cope park area on Church St in Lee. Meghan is a 43-year-old white female approximately 115 lbs. 5'6" with auburn hair and green eyes. Anyone with information should contact the Lee Police at (413)243-5530.

attachment-IMG_4954 loading...