Pumpkin Smash Events Taking Place in the Berkshires

Have you ever been to a pumpkin smash event? It's quite fun. I attended one a couple of years ago that my buddy John's company (Second Chance Composting) hosted at Whitney's Farm Market in Cheshire.

What Exactly is a Pumpkin Smash Event?

A pumpkin smash event is exactly what it sounds like. You bring your Halloween pumpkins that you're not going to use anymore, and you smash them. John had some creative ways that the community could smash pumpkins. You could throw them at a tree using a slingshot-type device. You could use a baseball bat. There were also crusher-type tools, a sledgehammer, and a few other ways to annihilate your pumpkins. I don't know what it is, but I enjoy smashing my Halloween pumpkins. It's a great stress reliever, and it promotes composting and keeps organic materials out of the waste stream.

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Two Pumpkin Smash Events are Coming Up Soon in the Berkshires

Southern Berkshire County

There are a couple of pumpkin smash events coming up in the near future. In the southern Berkshires, Berkshire Compost will host one at the Housatonic Commons Park and Alice Bubriski Playground in Housatonic this Sunday (11/1) from 12-3 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

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Northern Berkshire County

Folks in the northern/central part of Berkshire County can head to Whitney's Farm Market in Cheshire on Saturday, November 7, from noon - 2 pm, as Second Chance Composting will be there providing tools for the pumpkin smashing fun. This one is also free and open to the public. A couple of things to mention about this particular event: pumpkins must be unpainted and unbleached. Any non-organic materials must be removed from them. In addition, if you make a donation, you'll be entered to win a 3-month membership to the Second Chance Composting Residential Community Composting Program or a $50 Whitney's gift card. Two winners will be drawn.

It's a Win All Around to Attend These Berkshire Pumpkin Smash Events

Make sure you hold on to your pumpkins and bring them to the pumpkin smash events. Get your aggression out and help promote composting. It's a win all around.

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis