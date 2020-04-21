Purchasing Kiwanis Cash Calendars Update

Due to Social Distancing regulations many area businesses including WSBS are not able to sell the Sheffield Kiwanis Cash Calendars. However, the club is still selling them and you can still purchase one while practicing safe social distancing.

The safest way to purchase a cash calendar is by going here. You can pay for your cash calendar via credit/debit card or by PayPal (calendars are $10 each). Sheffield Kiwanis will then fill out the cards, scan and email a copy to you. The process is simple, easy and most importantly, safe.

Even though Sheffield Kiwanis is practicing Social Distancing, the club will be awarding scholarships in June and support programs & services for children and families in the southern Berkshires. Proceeds from Cash Calendars help the club continue to do great things for the youth throughout the local community.

Cash Calendar winner announcements will air each weekday following the 8am news report on WSBS! Stay safe, good luck and thank you.