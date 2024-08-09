Swimming is Prohibited in the Biggest Lake in Massachusetts

Swimming is Prohibited in the Biggest Lake in Massachusetts

There are a few weeks left of summer vacation and folks are swimming in pools, rivers, the ocean, and lakes to keep cool but did you know that swimming is off-limits at the biggest lake in Massachusetts?

The Quabbin Reservoir which flows through the cities of Petersham, New Salem, Belchertown, Hardwick, Ware, Shutesbury, and Pelham has a surface area of 38.6 square miles and 412 billion gallons of water and is a beautiful body of water you may want to experience this summer.

Quabbin Reservoir has been recognized by many as one of the best places for boating in Massachusetts. According to mass.gov, you can also partake in activities such as fishing running, walking, biking, cross-country skiing, hunting, and snowshoeing. However, swimming is off-limits to protect the water supply. Also, if you plan on visiting Quabbin Reservoir you'll need to leave your dog at home as dogs are not allowed on the premises.

Other restrictions at the Quabbin Reservoir Include the Following:

  • No grills/stoves/fires of any kind
  • No alcoholic beverages
  • No camping
  • No drones
  • No horses
  • Entry and exit through designated gates or areas only

Boating is allowed but only for fishing purposes

It's Worth a Visit to Quabbin Reservoir. Take a Virtual Tour Below

While there are some restrictions there are many fun things you can do at the Quabbin Reservoir and it's worth a visit this summer. Learn more about the Quabbin Reservoir here and check out a video tour below courtesy of MassDCR.

