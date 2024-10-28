Quaint Local City Is #1 Spot For Massachusetts Retirees
Is retirement (quickly...mercifully...thankfully!) approaching for any Massachusetts residents reading this? First off, if you are retiring soon, CONGRATULATIONS! You've earned it and not a moment too soon.
Second, if you could pick anywhere to do it, what city would you choose to spend your "golden" years in? Believe it or not, according to a recent survey, a Western Massachusetts city located in the Beautiful Berkshires is one of the top choices.
MarketBeat recently took a look at "dream" retirement destinations and Massachusetts had four of them in the top 130! The highest dream retirement destination in Massachusetts landed at #50!
Here's how the results were determined by MarketBeat. They surveyed 3,000 retirees and those nearing retirement and asked them where (if money were no object) they would pick to live.
Before we take a look at the four dream retirement spots in the Commonwealth, let's take a look at the 5 most desired locations nationally. You may be surprised that a few of them are all located in one state, by the way.
Top 5 Dream Retirement Destinations, according to MarketBeat's survey:
- Wailea, Maui, Hawaii
- Pelican Bay, Naples, Florida
- Southeast Gables, Coral Gables, Florida
- Carmel By The Sea, California
- The Villages, Florida
As I mentioned, the fact that Florida has three choices in the top 5, should not come as a surprise to anyone. It also should not shock anyone to see 2 other sun-kissed states, California and Hawaii, represented either.
Now let's take a look at the dream retirement Massachusetts destinations and how each fared in the survey rankings, according to MarketBeat.
Massachusetts' 4 Most Coveted Retirement Destinations:
- Lenox, Berkshires (#50)
- Martha's Vineyard (#93)
- Chatham, Cape Cod (#100)
- Concord, Northwest of Boston (#101)
Here's what MarketBeat had to say about Lenox:
...Lenox is a charming town known for its cultural attractions, scenic beauty, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The area offers a relaxed, rural atmosphere with historic estates, art galleries, and music festivals, as well as access to hiking, skiing, and other outdoor activities.
Once again, way to represent, Massachusetts! Whether you're close to retirement or not, do yourself a favor and take a look at the entire survey at MarketBeat's website here. Maybe you'll find that perfect place for when you're ready to enjoy the golden years!
